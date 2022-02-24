Indore: Follow-up on minor delivers baby, newborn baby dies during treatment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The baby boy delivered by a minor girl at the Government PC Sethi Hospital succumbed during treatment on Tuesday night. The baby was delivered prematurely and had congenital heart problems. Meanwhile, the girl was discharged from the hospital.

According to doctors of PC Sethi Hospital, the girl and baby were referred to MY Hospital due to security issues, as well as due to the baby’s deteriorating conditions.

“The girl delivered a premature baby in eight months of pregnancy. He was already weak and was referred to Chacha Nehru Hospital,” in-charge of Government PC Sethi Hospital Dr Nikhil Oza said.

Meanwhile, CWC members and ChildLine officials informed that the baby had succumbed during treatment. Sources said the police would register the statements of the minor girl under Section 164 as they had already booked the ‘husband’ of the girl under seven sections of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act, two sections of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, and under Section 363, 366, and 376 (2)(n) of the IPC.

ALSO READ Indore: SSH to soon start heart valve replacement without surgery

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:55 AM IST