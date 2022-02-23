Indore: SSH to soon start heart valve replacement without surgery

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has been enhancing facilities at the Super Speciality Hospital and also preparing to start heart valve replacement procedures without open heart surgery.

Moreover, the hospital administration has planned to commence corrective surgeries for treating the problem of congenital heart diseases among children.

According to the records, over 100 angiographies and over 45 angioplasties have already been performed at Super Speciality Hospital, while two pacemakers have been implanted. Similarly, over 350 dialysis and 12 renal biopsies were performed at the hospital.

‘Complex procedures in the next 6 months’

‘If everything goes according to plan, we’ll start the complex procedures in the next six months as the heart-lung machine required for performing complex heart surgeries has already been ordered and will be received and installed soon. The heart valve replacement procedure is known as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), which is currently not done in any of the government hospitals in the region, while corrective heart surgery is also not performed at any government centre,’ said Dr AD Bhatnagar, medical superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital

Revenue of over Rs 15 lakh generated

According to sources, the hospital has generated over 15 lakh revenue from the paid surgeries performed in the hospital in the last four months. Hospital has been providing free treatment to Ayushman Bharat card holders while rate as per CGHS has been taken from other patients. Doctors said that patients are being referred from OPD running in MY Hospital’s OPD building and from associated hospitals of MGM Medical College.

