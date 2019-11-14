Indore: FOD walk done on runway

Indore: In order to improve the cleanliness and safety of the 2754 meter long runway of the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, a Foreign Objects Debris (FOD) walk was done on Thursday.

FOD walk is done regularly across the world at all the airport as a safety measure. Under the walk foreign objects debris are collected, which often come on the surface of the runway due to various reasons. The small debris may cause a major plane accident if any of the small objects go inside the engine at the time of take-off or landing. Therefore, the FOD walk is done on regular basis after every hour day in and day out.

However, drawing inspiration from the cleanliness drive going on in the city, a massive cleanliness drive of the runway was done by over 50 staff of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and airlines security and ground handling staff led by Airport Director Aryama Sanyal from 1.20 pm to 2.00 pm. Under the drive, a thorough cleaning of the runway and lights put on the either side of the runway were cleaned. Later, Sanyal informed that AAI always puts the safety of the aircraft and passengers and cleanliness at the airport foremost and therefore a massive FOD walk was done on Thursday.