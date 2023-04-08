Indore: Focus on self-acceptance & self-management key to developing leadership skills 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women aspiring to develop leadership skills should focus on two important aspects self-acceptance and self-management skills to deal with daily challenges. The second important aspect is developing a growth mindset.

Abhishek Mishra, who is a corporate trainer & life coach said this while addressing the first-day session of the two-day training programme organised by Indore Management Association.

The topic of the programme is ‘NETRI -The Leader Within’. It is a training programme for developing leadership among women.

Mishra is a learning and development professional with 22+ years of experience in various sectors like hospitality, corporate & education sectors, having handled versatile profiles like training, counselling, sales, customer service, operations, recruitment and people development.

Mishra highlighted the point that women of today should accept themselves the way they are and take pride in it, rather than falling into the traps of norms, set by society or social media. He emphasised on the benefits of self-love and self-acceptance and how they make a woman confident, peaceful, healthy and productive. He also mentioned about the best way to deal with daily challenges is to work on self. It should start with the growth mindset, which is the best way to make oneself strong and preparing to tackle any challenge that comes one's way.