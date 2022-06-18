Indore: Five youths arrested with 9 stolen vehicles; know more about city crimes

stolen bikes |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Crime Branch on Friday arrested five youths in connection with bike lifting in the city. Nine bikes stolen by the accused from different parts of the city were recovered from them. The accused were handed over to the Palasia police station staff for further investigation.

According to a Crime Branch officer, acting on a tip-off, five accused named Tushar of Laxmipuri Colony, Praveen Bais of Sheetal Nagar area, Rahul Jain of Aerodrome area, Mahaveer Jain of Shikshak Nagar and Vishal Soni of Bada Ganpati area of the city were arrested while they were allegedly roaming in Palasia area for selling stolen two-wheelers . The accused allegedly confessed to stealing bikes from different parts of the city. Following the lead given by the accused, the police recovered 9 stolen bikes from them.

The police said that the accused had stolen the vehicles from Palasia, Tukoganj, Annapurna, Central Kotwali, Bhanwarkuan, Vijay Nagar and Hira Nagar area of the city. Police were questioning the accused to know about other theft incidents in the city.

Man absconding for 15 years arrested

A man, who was on the run for 15 years in connection with a theft case, was arrested by the police on Friday.

According to the police, the accused named Kamal alias Kamma was arrested with a knife from the area. During investigation, police came to know that Kamal was on the run for 15 years in connection with a theft case. The police had raided his home many times but he was constantly changing the places. Further investigation was on in the case.

Woman robbed of gold chain

A woman was robbed of her gold chain by two bikers in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Friday. The police are examining the CCTVs of the area to identify the accused.

According to the police, 60-year-old Vidya Vyas, a resident of Chitra Nagar area has lodged a complaint that she was standing outside her house when two persons on a bike reached there and snatched her gold chain. The woman raised an alarm and the local residents gathered at the spot but the accused managed to flee. The police have registered a case against two unidentified men and started a search for them.