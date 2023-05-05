 Indore: Five vehicles seized, RTO slaps fine of Rs 16,300
Indore: Five vehicles seized, RTO slaps fine of Rs 16,300

According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO and divisional flying squad launched the checking drive against commuters violating norms.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office continued its drive against errant drivers running their vehicles without permit, driving on the wrong side, or diving without helmet\seat belt in the city on Thursday.

“Over 50 vehicles were checked during the drive on Thursday. We have slapped a fine of Rs 16,300 on five vehicles for running without permit and acted against the commuters riding without helmet or driving on the wrong side.”

He said that the drive will be continued and they will also start random checking on the vehicles across the city to prevent mishaps and to put a check on vehicles running sans permit.

