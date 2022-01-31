Indore: Five private city schools shut for not achieving 100% vaccination

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, the district administration shut down five private schools in the city for lagging behind in vaccination on Monday. The schools will not be allowed to open their doors at all until 100 per cent vaccination is achieved in the schools.

This stern action was taken citing the necessity of protecting children from a third wave of coronavirus with the Omicron variant spreading faster than wildfire.

The numbers of children in the city infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus and its sub-lineage BA.2 are already disturbing. Many children have been found to have lung involvement due to the infection, especially the recently reported six children.

Hence, the current situation as the doctor’s quote is disturbing and vaccination is an essential step to prevent fast spread of the virus.

To ensure 100 per cent vaccination, the district administration took strict action against the schools not supporting and ensuring complete vaccination of the target group of teens in the schools.

Vaccination for teenagers in the age-group of 15 years to 18 years was started in 387 private and government schools of Indore on January 3, 2022. All the schools were given strict instructions to ensure compliance with 100 per cent vaccination.

However, till date, about 60,000 students in the mentioned age group have remained not vaccinated. Analysing the data, the district administration has taken the above action.

Acting against instructions

§ The institutions that were sealed include five private and government schools

§ Among the private schools, St Arnold HS School and Begum Khan Bahadur School were reported to be lagging behind in vaccination and not supporting the campaign despite clear instructions

§ These schools will stay sealed until they report 100 per cent vaccination

‘Zero-tolerance movement’

‘When the vaccination campaign was started, it was clearly stated and quoted to schools that they must comply with the rules and ensure 100 per cent vaccination. The administration formed different monitoring groups in every block, as well. In the vaccination campaign, every school—whether private or government—was to be treated equally and this is just the beginning. The monitoring groups found five schools lagging behind in vaccination. No percentage will be accepted. It’s a zero-tolerance movement, in which all schools must ensure 100 per cent vaccination—not even 97 per cent is acceptable’ — Manglesh Vyas, district education officer.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:17 PM IST