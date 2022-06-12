Indore: Five men arrested for planning robbery at hotel; know more about city crime

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khajrana police arrested five men with sharp-edged weapons and iron rods in the area late on Friday. The men were allegedly planning a robbery at a hotel in the area.

The cops acted on information that some men carrying weapons were planning to commit robbery at a hotel, reached near Star Square and managed to arrest five men after cordoning off the area.

Two knives, iron pipes and a packet with chilli powder were recovered from the accused, Akram, Sahil, Mehmood, Sonu and Pannalal. They allegedly confessed to planning the robbery. The police are questioning the accused further.

Thieves rob cash, valuables from locked house

Thieves targeted a locked house in the Banganga area and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees from there, the police said on Saturday. The house owner and his family were in Rajasthan for worship of their Kuldevi at that time.

According to the Banganga police, the incident took place at the house of Hemant Sharma, a resident of the Premium Paradise area of the city. Hemant’s father-in-law, Govind Sharma, reported the matter to the police. Hemant and his family were away in Gangapur, Rajasthan. One of the neighbours informed Hemant about the theft incident and he informed his father-in-law about it. The thieves had robbed gold and silver ornaments and cash from there.

Another incident took place at the house of Pradeep Sharma, in Sai Shraddha Colony. Khajrana police said that thieves took away cash and valuables from there.

According to the Chhatripura police, a case has been registered against an unidentified person for stealing from the donation box of a temple in the Samajwaadi Indira Nagar area.

Girl scolded for playing games on phone ends life

A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after she was scolded by her father for playing games on her mobile phone in the Chandan Nagar area, the police said on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sara Parveen, 19, a resident of Scheme No. 71. Chandan Nagar police said the girl was found hanging at her place by one of her family on Friday night. She was taken to hospital, but could not be saved. Further investigations are underway into the case.

In another incident in Khajrana, a 17-year-old girl attempted suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling. Fortunately, one of her family spotted her and took her to hospital. She is out of danger and the police are trying to take down her statement. It is said that she was scolded by her parents for playing games on her mobile phone.