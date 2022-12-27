Indore: Five illegal structures of drug peddlers razed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five illegally constructed structures of drug peddlers and those involved in criminal activities, were demolished by a joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police on Monday.

As part of the government’s anti-goon drive, removal gang of IMC accompanied by police reached Naya Basera at Chhoti Khajrani and demolished illegally structures.

The removal gang demolished Girdhari Sanwale’s residential building constructed on 6000 sq ft plot at Naya Basera in Ward No 44. Besides, the removal gang also demolished illegally constructed structures of Javed, Salman, Javed Nizam and Najvi Javed at Naya Basera.

Deputy commissioner Lata Aggrawal said that some of the razed structures were pucca and others were kutcha houses.

She stated the structures were flattened using JCB and poclain machines. The drive against drug peddlers will continue in future also, she added.