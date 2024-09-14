 Indore: Five Held For Placing Online Bets On Australia Vs England Cricket Match; Diary Exposes Transaction Worth Crores Of Rupees
All fiver booked have been booked under the Gambling Act.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five youths have been arrested for involvement in online cricket betting in Indore on Saturday.

A joint team of the crime branch and Lasudia police station raided a house, where they caught the accused red-handed, placing bets on an Australia vs. England cricket match. Police have seized over a dozen mobile phones and a diary containing transactions worth crores of rupees.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Kakde, a resident of MIG Colony; Rajesh Gaikwad of Ramnagar; Deepak Lohia; Bunty Wadke, a resident of Kannu Patel Ki Chawl; and Anil Jaiswal, a resident of Dewas.

19 mobiles, 2 iPads & diary exposing transactions worth crore of rupees seized

The officials had received information that online cricket match betting was being operated by some people in a house in Platinum Paradise Township in the Lasudia area. As the police reached the apartment, they found five people taking bets on a match of Australia Vs England through laptops and mobile phones. They were caught on the spot.

On interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to operating cricket betting. A laptop, 19 mobiles, 2 iPads, a dongle, and a diary containing accounts worth crores have been recovered from the possession of the accused, and a case has been registered under the Gambling Act at Lasudiya police station against them.

Further investigations are on the case.

