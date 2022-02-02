Indore: Five Dubai- bound passengers tested positive for coronavirus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five passengers tested positive at Devi Alilyabai Holkar Airport Indore on Wednesday following they were stopped from boarding Air India’s Dubai-bound flight, an Airport source said.

According to sources, all five including 2 male and 3 female were tested positive during Rapid PCR test conducted at the Airport.

There were 107 passengers to board the weekly Dubai-bound flight, sources said.

“While four people are from Indore, one is from Shajapur. They were handed over to the health department,” said an Airport Authority official.

The official added that all five tested positive for Covid-19 were vaccinated.

A health official said that all five had been sent for home isolation.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 02:46 PM IST