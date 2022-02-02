FPJ-Ed: DAVV Indore submits data for management, law categories for NIRF rankings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has submitted data in four out of five categories it applies for national rankings released by the Union Ministry of Education.

“We participate in total of five categories viz university, management, law, pharmacy and engineering. We have submitted details required to participate in management, law, pharmacy and engineering categories. The process for collecting data for the university category is underway. Soon, we will upload data for it on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF),” said Pratosh Bansal, DAVV’s nodal officer for NIRF.

The only Grade A+ university in the state, DAVV had last year improved its position from band of 151-200 to band of 101-150 universities and now it is eyeing for position in top-100 universities.

“Given our advanced teaching and research, we expect better performance in rankings-2022. We are hoping to make it to top-100 varsities this year,” Bansal said.

NIRF was launched by the ministry in 2015. The main objective of launching NIRF was to have indigenous ranking for the institutions across the country. The institution is assessed on five broad parameters like teaching and learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:43 AM IST