Indore: 1438 cases, three deaths; Rate of positivity was 13.36 pc, active cases of 10653

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of Covid-19 have increased again after dropping consecutively for two days as the cases crossed 1000 mark again on Tuesday.

A significant rise in daily covid cases has been seen as 1438 cases were found positive on Tuesday which was about 600 cases more than the cases found on Monday. These cases were found positive out of 10763 samples tested with this the positivity rate increased to 13.36 percent. With this, the total number of positive patients crossed over 2 lakh in the city and reached 201085. With three more deaths reported, the total number of deaths increased to 1431, so far.

Along with fluctuating cases, 1378 patients recovered due to which the active cases also decreased to 10653 on Tuesday.

Three more deaths reported

Three deaths were reported on Tuesday including a 32-year-old woman who was suffering from renal failure and was on dialysis for a long time. Two men aged 65-years and 55 years succumbed to the disease in MRTB Hospital. They were suffering from diabetes and hypertension as well.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 10:27 PM IST