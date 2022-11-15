Indore: Five-day conference on oral and maxillofacial surgeries begins today

Representative Image | Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an increase in the number of cases that requires face surgeries, the demand for oral and maxillofacial surgeries has risen. Patients who suffer from arthritis or face cancer should opt for maxillofacial surgeries over any other types of surgeries as they are especially designed to treat facial surgeries in a natural manner. “People with old age, arthritis, mouth cancer or temporomandibular joint should opt for oral and maxillofacial surgeries to get treated as they are medically acclaimed for the purpose. People are less aware of the treatment and the fact that it is for cancer removal and hence do not count on the benefits it provides.” said Dr Rajesh Dheerawani

With the same concept, the 46th annual conference of AOMSI (Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon of India) is going to begin with 18 international faculties and 2000 delegates. The pre-event will be held on November 15 and 16 followed by a three-day main event on November 17 where 40 international experts will be presenting over 260 research papers.

The focus of the event will be on oral and maxillofacial surgeries with seven specialised courses and advanced technologies. A live demonstration will also be presented to the participants at Brilliant Convention Centre.

The organizing chairperson Dr. Rajesh Dheerawani and organising secretary Dr. Geeti Vazdi Mitra said that the training of conference’s courses for the first two days will be held in super-specialty hospital, MGM Medical College, and Shri Aurobindo University. The courses will cover advanced techniques of maxillofacial surgery like Total T.M Joint Reconstruction, Advanced Orthognathic Surgery, Cadaveric Dissection Bone Grafting, and more.