Indore: Five arrested with five stolen bikes, 30 mobile phones

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five armed men were arrested with five stolen bikes and about 30 stolen\robbed mobile phones in Bhanwarkuan area on Monday. The accused were allegedly planning to rob a petrol pump when they were arrested by the police.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi, they received a tip-off that some armed men were seen on Ring Road near Pipliyarao area. The police team reached the mentioned place and arrested five persons after cordoning off the area.

The accused were identified as Sunny Khede, Manish Rokde, Vishal Bhalekar, Shiva Vaskale, the residents of Shanti Nagar in Musakhedi and Deepak Solanki of Khudel area. Two knives, a sword, an iron rod etc were seized from them. Five bikes were also seized from the accused as they could not show the papers of the vehicles. They were allegedly planning to rob a petrol pump in the area.

Police said that the vehicles seized from the accused were stolen from various places in the city. Also, 30 mobile phones were seized from them. The accused told police that they had snatched/stole the mobile phones from various places in the city. The police are trying to know about the owners of mobile phones and bikes.

Absconding theft accused arrested from jungles

An accused who was absconding in the theft cases was arrested by Tejaji Nagar police from the jungles of Tanda area on Monday. He had 13 cases registered against him and he was carrying a bounty of Rs 10,000 on his arrest. Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that accused Magar Singh, a resident of Guradiya village in Tanda (Dhar) was arrested with the help of Tanda police. It is said that he was arrested by the police after a chase of about two kilometres in jungles. He was allegedly involved in the theft cases in Brijnayani Colony, Ramji Vatika, Satellite Colony, Shrikrishna Avenue and Limbodi. His accomplices were arrested by the police earlier.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:40 AM IST