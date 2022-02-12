Indore: Five arrested with 25 bikes stolen bikes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five members of a gang were arrested with 25 stolen two-wheelers on Friday. The accused confessed to stealing bikes from Indore and other districts as well. They are being questioned for other such incidents.

Acting on a tip-off, five armed men were arrested from Sajan Nagar area under Sanyogitaganj police station jurisdiction. TI Yogesh Singh Tomar said that when the accused were planning to rob a petrol pump on Nemawar Road, they were cordoned off and were arrested by the joint team of Sanyogitaganj and Chhoti Gwaltoli police late on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Vijay Chouhan of Tanda (Dhar), Mahesh Rawat of Gandhwani (Dhar), Sunil Rawat of Bagh (Dhar), Anil Chouhan of Tanda and Ravi Rawat of Gandhwani. The accused allegedly informed the police that they were planning to rob a petrol pump on Nemawar Road. The police seized three sharp-edged weapons, two iron rods and chilli powder from them.

They allegedly confessed to stealing bikes from Indore and other districts as well. On the lead given by the accused, the police have seized 25 two-wheelers from the accused. Police said that 12 vehicles were stolen by the accused from Indore, 1 from Alirajpur, 1 from Ratlam, 1 from Ujjain, 1 from Bhopal and 9 vehicles from other cities. The owners of the bikes are being contacted by the police. It is said that the accused used to target expensive bikes.

