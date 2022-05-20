Indore: First look at four metro stations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first phase of the Indore Metro is expected to be completed by next year and Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited has released some videos of what the stations will look like. They can been seen in the official YouTube channel of MP Metro Rail Corporation

The first phase is between Gandhi Nagar and Radisson Square. In the last 10 months 37 per cent of the work has been completed and the deadline is in September 2023. The train will run from Gandhi Nagar via Bhaurasala to ISBT and Vijay Nagar. Stations are being built for this. All stations will be based on multi-modal integration.

Vijay Nagar station

The metro station will be elevated. It will be made in the centre of the square so that passengers from all directions can reach there. At the same time, there will be an entry gate near the BRTS stop at the station. Passengers coming by bus will directly reach the metro station via the corridor. There will also be an escalator facility.

Airport metro station

It will come under the metro’s priority corridor looking at the Indore international airport. The metro station will be an underground station and subway entry\exit points on both sides of the airport road and also on the airport premises near the terminal building. Airport station and airport will be connected by an underground tunnel.

ISBT metro station

At this metro station, the entrance is being built near the ISBT gate. There will be a lift facility here. From FOB people will be able to go directly to the metro station. The travellers coming here and the people of the nearby residential areas will be able to take advantage of it. Horizontal escalator will be there.

Luvkush metro station

In all, 5 entry and exit gates will be prepared for passenger movement at this station. Passengers can reach the metro station directly from the foot over bridge. Passengers will also get wheelchair facilities as it is near a hospital. There will be a special parking facility for rickshaws and cycles at the station.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:07 PM IST