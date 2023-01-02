Indore: First day, first outing, people flock temples, popular spots

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first day of the New Year saw people thronging temples and popular destinations like the city zoo, Pitraparvat, and Gulawat (lotus valley) and other places, throughout the day.

Since early morning tens of thousands of people queued outside the Khajrana, Ranjit Hanuman and Annapurna temples to start their new year on a pious note. The gates of Khajrana Ganesh, Ranjit Hanuman and many other temples were opened at 4 am as people sought blessings of the Gods.

“On the first day of the new year people want to pray to thelord and seek their blessings so that the entire year passes off well. There was a huge crowd at Khajrana Ganesh temple, and over 3 lakh people came to the temple. We opened the gates at 4 am and adorned Lord Ganesh in new clothes,” said Ashok Bhatt, chief priest of Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

Bhatt said volunteers were appointed for maintaining the crowd since morning. Special parking arrangements were also made. The traffic police were also on duty, and they ensured that there was a smooth flow of traffic.

Similarly, in Ranjit Hanuman Temple, the gates were opened at 4 am. People were standing in five different queues which ensured that they people were able to worship Lord Hanuman in an orderly fashion.

Pitraparvat was another popular destination for the people, as was Gulawat, the lotus valley. People visited these places to spend time with their friends and family amid the scenic environs.

However, there was a massive traffic jam along the airport road, especially during the evening, for people going to Pitraparvat and Gulawat.