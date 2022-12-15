Indore: First cornea transplant in School of Excellence for Eye

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Adding another feather to their cap, doctors of the School of Excellence for Eye gave a new ray of hope to a 21-year-old boy by transplanting his cornea.

This is for the first time that a cornea has been transplanted in this newly developed eye hospital.

According to the superintendent of the School of Excellence for Eye Dr DK Sharma, “It is the first cornea transplant in the hospital which was performed by cornea surgeon Dr Rishi Gupta. Ankit (21) had lost vision in his left eye due to an accident which took place about 10 years ago.”

He said it was a free surgery for the patient as he was covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

“MK International Eye Bank provided the cornea, and Dr Mita Joshi, Dr Tina Agrawal, Dr Abha Verma, and the OT staff were involved in the treatment,” Sharma said.

Explaining the process of cornea transplant, Dr Rishi Gupta said, “Cornea is the transparent front part of the eye that covers the iris, pupil and anterior chamber. Corneal transplantation is a procedure where a damaged or diseased cornea is replaced by donated corneal tissue (the graft).”

Officials of the hospital also added that more than 13,350 eye patients had gone through eye check-ups in the hospital with an average of 150 patients getting treatment every day.