Indore: First case of black fungus in Third Wave rocks city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the decreasing number of Covid-19 cases, a new case of mucormycosis—commonly known as Black Fungus—has rocked the city once again as it is the first case of the deadly infection during the Third Wave of Covid-19.

A 37-year-old woman, a resident of Khargone, found suffering from mucormycosis was operated upon by the doctors of CHL Hospital on Wednesday.

Doctors also claimed that it might be the first case of mucormycosis in the Third Wave of Covid-19 across the state as no such case has been found in any of the other hospitals, so far.

‘Diabetes may be the cause’

‘The patient was admitted to the hospital after diagnosis of Black Fungus. She was found Covid positive on January 15 and was getting treatment in a city hospital. After recovering from the disease, she returned to Khargone, but she had a persistent headache and issues with her nose. Her family members informed us about the symptoms, after which we called her to the hospital and diagnosed her as suffering from Black Fungus. The patient is suffering from diabetes and has high blood sugar levels. So, we settled her sugar levels to normal and operated upon her. Surgery to remove fungal infection from her nose and jaws was done. The condition of the patient is good and she’s recovering. Diabetes may be the main reason behind her getting infected with mucormycosis’— Dr Rishi Khanna of CHL Hospital

Over 1,100 patients infected over 80 died after 2nd wave

§ Mucormycosis had wreaked havoc during the second wave of Covid-19 as more than 1,100 people were infected with the disease, including over 800 patients got treatment at MY Hospital, while over 300 got treatment in private hospitals

§ Over 80 patients succumbed to the deadly disease; 65 deaths were reported at MY Hospital and the others in private hospitals

§ The situation had turned worse as the city faced an acute shortage of antifungal injections and medicines

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:13 PM IST