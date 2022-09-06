Indore: Firm raided for duping youth of Rs 5 lakh

Representative Photo | IStock images

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s Crime Branch raided the office of an advisory firm late on Monday for duping a person from Raipur of Rs 5 lakh on the lure of investment.

According to a Crime Branch officer, a man from Raipur lodged a complaint stating that he had been contacted by a person posing as a representative of an advisory firm, who told him that he could get more returns after investing money through the firm. The complainant gave money to him for investment. After that the caller did not return the money.

After receiving the complaint, the Crime Branch gathered information about the caller on the basis of his mobile phone and found that the accused ran an office in a building near Bombay Hospital. On Monday evening, the Crime Branch raided the office and detained some people. Further investigations are on.