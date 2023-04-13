Indore: Firm owner duped of Rs 25 lakh by employee, another person

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons including an employee of the firm were arrested for duping the firm owner woman of Rs 25 lakh on the pretext of registration of her firm in the PHE Department on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman had lodged a complaint with the DCP (crime) that she runs a business by the name Radhika Sales in the city. She wanted to register her firm named Jeet Pump Private Limited with the PHE Department in Bhopal so she had given Rs 25 lakh to an employee of her firm.

During the investigation it was found that an employee Prakash Goyal had informed the complainant that his friend is an agent in the PHE Department and can do registration of her firm. Later, he and his accomplice named Ved Bhatnagar took money from the woman for the same. They had informed the woman that the registration work was done.

When the complainant checked the same on the official website of the department, she found that the registration was not done. Later, the accused also refused to return money to her. The accused were arrested by the police and further investigation is underway into the case.

Read Also Indore: EPFO Commissioner talks about recent changes in labour laws