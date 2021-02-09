Indore

​Son of a fireman, Naman Rajana, is among the 32 selected for the prestigious Indian Navy’s BTech ​course, fulfilling his dream to serve the country and bringing laurels to the city and his family. Over 20,000 candidates took part in this exam from all over the country.

Under Indian Navy BTech entry, applications are invited from unmarried male candidates (fulfilling the conditions of nationality as laid down by the Govt of India) to join the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala for a four years degree course under the 10+2 (B Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme.

Naman’ father Pratap Singh Rajana is ​a ​fireman and is currently serving in Police Fire Service Gandhi Hall Indore. His mother Pushpa is a homemaker.

“Since my grandfather was in ​the ​Army​, I was always inspired by the charm of ​the ​uniform of the defence services​. I was not able to clear SSB in my first attempt but after analyzing the mistakes and continuing my hard work, I was then recommended in my second attempt from SSB Kolkata,” Naman said.

Talking about his ambition and dreams, Naman said, “My aim in life is to become as hardworking, honest and dedicated to my work, ​like my father. He’s my ideal.”

His message for her fellow youngsters and ​ armed forces aspirants is ‘Honest intentions and patience paired with hard work and proper guidance helps us to achieve success in every task we take up. Never give up’.

“Naman will join the Indian Navy as Sub-Lieutenant after 4 years of training in Asia’s largest Naval Academy which is situated in Ezimala, Kerala. Naman's ​grandfather retired ​as Subedar, but he will be the first one in his family to join defence as an officer,” shared his mentor Colonel (retd) Nikhil Diwanji.

After seeing his hard work and the changes he bought in himself for going into defence, his mentor, Diwanji had volunteered to prepared him for JEE and SSB.

“I was sure that he would achieve his goal,” Diwanji added.