Indore: Firecracker Explosion Kills Teen Boy

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy was killed in an explosion while bursting firecrackers outside his house late on Diwali night in the Aerodrome police station area. The incident happened around 11 pm on Sunday, when he was celebrating Diwali. He had placed a sutli (chocolate) bomb inside the shell of a sky-shot cracker and lit fire in it. The bomb slipped from the sky-shot shell and exploded on his chest. The impact of the explosion was so terrible that it threw him some feet behind. The family members took him to the hospital but he could not be saved.

SI SL Tanwar, Investigative officer (IO) of Aerodrome Police said that the boy was identified as Gajendra Singh Solanki, a resident of Vikas Nagar on Chhota Bangarda Road. He was killed while bursting a firecracker on his hand. The cracker exploded on the left side of his chest and damaged his heart which might be the reason of his death.

Gajendra’s maternal uncle Prem Singh said that Gajendra was the only son of his parents. His father is a carpenter and has four daughters. The police launched an investigation in the case and recorded statements of the deceased family members. The police handed over the body to them after conducting a post-mortem.

Three-year-old dies in blast

FP Photo

A three-year-old boy died in a tragic incident after he was burned in a gunpowder explosion at a garbage dump in Lasudia police station area on Saturday. According to preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the incident happened on October 20 when his maternal grandfather disposed of garbage without realising that some firecrackers and gunpowder remained in the waste. He lit the fire in the garbage, which caused the gunpowder to ignite, resulting in a sudden explosion that caused severe injuries to the child. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The police have launched an investigation into the case and have recorded statements of the deceased family members.

According to the police, Sarthak, son of Neeraj Makhija, a resident of Ashok Nagar at Airport Road, was playing outside his maternal grandfather's house at Satellite Junction at Dewas Naka. His maternal grandfather had disposed of garbage outside his house, which included some gunpowder that exploded, causing Sarthak to suffer burns.

Sarthak's uncle, Kishore, said that Sarthak's mother had gone to her mother's place after a dispute with her husband around two months ago. Sarthak was residing with his mother at his maternal grandfather's house when the incident occurred. He was the only child of his parents and his father is an owner of a graphics shop. The police have initiated a probe into the case and have conducted a post-mortem of the body.

