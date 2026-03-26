Indore Fire Tragedy: Sons ‘Stick To’ Charging Theory

Indore Fire Tragedy: Stench Triggers Panic Among Neighbours |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Wednesday recorded statements of five people, including the wife and three sons of Manoj Pugalia, in connection with the fire at Brajeshwari Annex that claimed eight lives.

Pugalia’s sons, Saurabh and Harshit, told police that the car had been put on charge, supporting earlier findings by the electricity company and fire safety officials.

The fire broke out last Wednesday at Manoj Pugalia’s house, Arham Villa, killing eight people, including Pugalia, his daughter-in-law Simran Pugalia, relatives Vijay Sethia, Suman Sethia, Ruchika, Rashi, Tanay and Kartik, due to burns and suffocation.

Harshit told police that he had put the car on charge around 11pm. Earlier, Saurabh had complained to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, alleging that police were spreading rumours and that the charger was not connected. However, during the investigation, he said he later came to know that the car was on charge.

Police also recorded statements of Somil and one of his friends.

Smart meter data showed electricity consumption rising to nine kilowatts between 11pm and 3am, indicating that the vehicle was charging during that period.

The family also informed police that several gas cylinders kept in the house were leftover from a wedding function held in January.