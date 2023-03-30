Indore: Fire strikes hotel, factory in city  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a plastic factory on Sanwer Road on Wednesday morning. Goods worth lakhs were gutted and the firefighters had used more than 6 lakh litres of water till the filing of the report. No casualty was reported during the incident.

According to fire brigade officer BS Hudda, the factory belongs to one Shyam Maheshwari. The people spotted heavy flames from the factory around 7 am and informed the fire brigade. The plastic scrap in the factory aided in the spread of the flames.

Three fire tenders were sent there as the flames were spreading rapidly. The firefighters had to use more than 6 lakh litres of water to control the fire. The officer said that due to the scrap and plastic material, firefighters had to face a tough situation to bring the fire under control. A fire tender and the firefighters were at the spot till late on Wednesday.

The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained but it is believed that there was an electric short circuit due to which the plastic caught fire and spread in the factory. No one was injured during the incident.