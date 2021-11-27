Indore: Fire in agarbatti godown, goods worth 20 lakh gutted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a fire that broke out in a godown of agarabatti (incense stick) factory in Lasudia area on Friday morning.

According to a fire brigade officer, the incident took place in SDA Compound at around 6 am. The people of the area spotted flames from the godown when they informed the fire brigade and the police. The fire brigade had to use thousands of litres of water to douse off the flames. Packed agarbatti and raw material kept in the godown are highly inflammable, so the flames spread rapidly.

The godown owner also reached the spot. It was believed that the fire broke out after an electric short circuit there. According to the godown owner goods and machines worth Rs 20 lakh were gutted in the fire. However, no casualty was reported during the incident.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:38 AM IST