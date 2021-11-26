e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:10 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Barkatullah University celebrates National Constitution Day

Professor N Tripathi conducted the event. He explained in detail the various features of the Constitution.
Staff Reporter
File Photo |

File Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University celebrated Constitution Day in the department of Biotechnology on Friday.

Vice Chancellor of Barkatullah University, Professor R J Rao, said the Constitution is the world's largest written document in which various rights and duties of Indian citizens have been mentioned in detail.

“Constitution not only gives a detailed explanation of the rights and duties of the citizen but also its directive principles. It also makes us aware of the citizens towards the nation and society. And this aspect of the Constitution has been highlighted in the times of corona,” he added.

Professor N Tripathi conducted the event. He explained in detail the various features of the Constitution. Teachers, students and subject experts of all departments were present.

Professor KB Panda, Abhilasha Bhavsar, Ragini Gothalwal also expressed their views. Head of Department of Biotechnology and Pharmacy, Professor Ragini Gothalwal proposed vote of thanks.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:10 PM IST
