 Indore Fire Guts 13 Seized Cars, Auto-Rickshaw At Excise Department Warehouse Near Silicon City
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Indore Fire Guts 13 Seized Cars, Auto-Rickshaw At Excise Department Warehouse Near Silicon City

A massive fire gutted 13 seized cars and an auto-rickshaw at an excise department warehouse in Indore's Kadambari Nagar on Tuesday. Firefighters used 20,000 litres of water to extinguish the blaze. Dry grass may have fuelled the flames. Separately, a residential fire damaged household belongings in Bhaktavar Ram Nagar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
Indore Fire Guts 13 Seized Cars, Auto-Rickshaw At Excise Department Warehouse Near Silicon City
Indore Fire Guts 13 Seized Cars, Auto-Rickshaw At Excise Department Warehouse Near Silicon City | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 13 seized cars and an auto-rickshaw were gutted in a massive fire at an open warehouse belonging to the excise department in Kadambari Nagar near Silicon City on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze erupted around 1 pm and took firefighters a few hours to extinguish.

According to the fire brigade, information was received at 1.11 pm, following which a fire tender from Moti Tabela, led by sub-inspector Santosh Kumar Dubey, rushed to the spot. Firefighters used 20,000 litres of water to douse the flames.

The warehouse was locked from outside, and its premises were covered with overgrown grass. Officials suspect that a burning cigarette butt or matchstick may have ignited the dry grass, causing the fire to spread to the parked vehicles. The exact cause remains under investigation.

The excise department had seized the vehicles during earlier crackdowns on illegal liquor. Officials said the vehicles were old and empty when the fire broke out.

Fire damages house in Bhaktavar Ram Nagar

In a separate incident on Tuesday evening, a fire broke out at a residential house owned by Ashish Dwivedi in Bhaktavar Ram Nagar under the Tilak Nagar police station limits.

The blaze gutted household items stored inside the house. The fire brigade received information around 5 pm and extinguished the flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

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