Indore: Massive fire breaks out at fibre factory in Lasudia, goods worth lakhs gutted; visuals surface

Indore: Massive fire breaks out at fibre factory, goods worth lakhs gutted; visuals surface

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major fire incident, goods worth crores of rupees were gutted at a fibre factory and an adjacent factory in the Lasudia area on Saturday.

At the time of the fire some of the employees were still inside the factory, but they were safely taken out by locals.

It was a major challenge for the firefighters as the goods in the factory were highly inflammable and the fire spread quickly and the flames leapt high.

According to Lasudia police, the entire machinery, furniture, finished goods, raw material etc were completely gutted in the fire and the estimated loss in the fire was around Rs 2.5 cr.

The incident took place at the SK Compound around 9.30 am. Locals spotted heavy smoke billowing out and flames from the factory and they informed the police and the fire brigade. As the flame was spreading fast, four fire-tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze.

The flames spread to a chocolate factory. Fire brigade SI, Santosh Dubey, said they managed to stop the fire from spreading further. Lakhs of litres of water was used to control the fire.

Since the spot has several manufacturing units and godowns, no casualty was reported.

The smoke was so high that it could be seen from two kilometres away. More than seven lakh litres of water was used to douse the flames.

Initially it seemed that an electric short circuit may have triggered the blaze.

