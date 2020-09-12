Indore: Fire breaks out at TB, chest unit of MY Hospital

Indore: A chaos like situation prevailed in the TB and Chest Unit of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Saturday when a fire broke out in a ward on first floor. An electricity board of the ward had caught fire due to which the ward was filled with smoke.

Acting swiftly over the incident, duty staff of the ward shifted six patients from the ward to another unit.

“The fire broke out due to short circuit in an electricity board. It was controlled in few minutes as we cut the supply off. In a precautionary move, we shifted six patients to another ward,” hospital staff said.

They also added that the admitted patients were suffering from pulmonary ailments and all were non-COVID patients.

Fire broke out in the same building and floor in February this year when an air conditioner was burnt. It was a narrow escape for the patients then as the building was filled with smoke.

MGM starts calling C-patients' kin



Concerned over increasing number of deaths due to COVID-19, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College had started calling the family members of the deceased to take note of their health.

Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal has constituted a team to call the family members of deceased patients and to take information about their health as well as about the spread of infection.

“We are calling the family members of people who died due to COVID-19 to know the reason of infection spread in the family. By taking health status of other family members, we also ensuring about better health of other members in the family,” Dr Bindal added.

She also added that the initiative has helped them in pulling down the death rate and in early diagnoses of the disease as the team also suggest medication to the family on having symptoms and guide them to get tested. It is also helping in knowing the reason of delay by the patient in reaching hospital if any.

College is reaching out to the family members of 451 people who died due to the disease.