Indore: FIR to be lodged against RTI activist Mishra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Perhaps for the first time, an FIR is to be filed in the district against an RTI activist. He is allegedly involved in the misuse of Right to Information and in blackmailing of officers.

During the weekly meeting of Time Limit (TL) held on Monday at the collector’s office, many officers of the district administration and other government departments complained to collector Manish Singh about an RTI activist, Sanjay Mishra. The collector has instructed officials to file an FIR against him.

Additional collectors Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, Rajesh Rathore, RS Mandloi and all SDM and top officers of other departments were present at the meeting. During a review of the pending cases of CM’s Helpline, collector Singh was informed by several officers that Mishra was intimidating the officers and was involved in blackmailing and extortion from the officers and staff.

Singh directed additional collector Abhay Bedekar to register an FIR of extortion against Mishra. He said that, after investigating the house of Mishra, illegal construction and other property acquired from the money of blackmailing should also be ascertained.

Later, Bedekar said the district administration was currently carrying out an investigation and, as soon as it is completed, an FIR would be filed against Mishra.

At the TL meeting, collector Singh carried out a department-wise detailed review of the complaints pending on the CM’s Helpline. He directed all the officers to clear the pending complaints on a daily basis. He said that no complaint should remain unattended. By taking quick action on all complaints, their quality answers should be uploaded on the portal. Singh also gave instructions for redress of 1,136 complaints pending for more than 100 days on the CM’s Helpline.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:13 PM IST