Indore: FIR against dhaba owner for preparing food in unhygienic conditions 

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police on Sunday registered an FIR against the owner of Rajaram Dhaba, located at Malwa Mill Square, on the complaint of Food and Drug Administration Department for preparing and storing food in unhygienic conditions.

According to food safety officer N Shrivastava, action has been taken against the Dhaba as food items were found to be stored in unhygienic conditions while a toilet was also built in the kitchen.

“FSO Amlemu PV reached the hotel for inspection and was surprised to find a toilet in the kitchen. Moreover, the food was stored and prepared in unhygienic conditions. We have also taken samples of cheese, curd, and other food products along with lodging an FIR against the owner,” Shrivastava said.

He added that action has been taken against the hotel on the direction of Collector Ilayaraja T under the ongoing campaign against food adulteration across the city.

The owner of the hotel Manish Kaushal has been booked under sections 272, 273 and 269 of IPC and samples have been sent to Bhopal for testing.