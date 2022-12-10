Indore: FIR against accused for selling spurious seeds to farmers

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was lodged against Sagare Krishi Seva Kendra Sansthan, Shivpal development officer and Asian Highways Pvt Ltd for cheating farmers by selling fake cabbage seeds. An FIR has been lodged at Badgonda police station.

Apart from this, the trade license of horticulture seeds issued to Sagare Agricultural Service Centre has been suspended with immediate effect.

Thirty-four farmers of Badgonda area of Mhow complained at the Jansunwai some time back that an organisation named Sagare Krishi Seva Kendra had sold them seeds of hybrid cabbage variety popular in the market by the name Nilofar, which was fake. Following the complaint, an inquiry was conducted by sub-divisional magistrate, Mhow, Akshat Jain.

Scientists of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra were given the standing cabbage crop to investigate. Following technical examination of the sample, it was found that there is a clear difference in colour, shape, size and quality between the seed crop of Nilofer variety and the Nilofer variety sold to the farmers.

Taking cognisance of the matter, and after getting Collector Dr Ilayaraja T’s approval, SDM Mhow Akshat Jain through the horticulture department, an FIR has been lodged against the company at Badgonda police station against Sagare Krishi Seva Kendra Sansthan and Asian Highways Pvt Ltd under Sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating the farmers. Apart from this, the license for trade of horticulture seeds issued to Sagare Agricultural Service Centre has been suspended with immediate effect.

