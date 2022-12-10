e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: City academician declared global champion

Indore: City academician declared global champion

Competing with over 650 applications from across the world, Shastri won the global championship

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Dr Niranjan Shastri |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Niranjan Shastri, an associate professor at SVKM’s NMIMS Indore, has been declared the global champion under the Teaching Excellence: Influential Lecturer 2022 by AICPA & CIMA together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants formed by members of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) which is one of the largest accounting professional body of the world.

The results were declared in a virtual ceremony on December 9.

Competing with over 650 applications from across the world, Shastri won the global championship. He was one among the two candidates shortlisted from India for the award.

The award is given to recognise and appreciate the efforts of the world’s best management accounting professors.

Dr Shastri was shortlisted because of his innovative pedagogy, outstanding assessment techniques, peer appreciation, alumni applause, industry connections and management’s views, and his commitment towards lifelong learning.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Indore civic body plans to issue green bonds to raise Rs 250 cr for solar power...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers attack foresters in Morena, damage vehicles

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers attack foresters in Morena, damage vehicles

Ujjain Sports News: Keen competition held on day two of school gymnastics championship

Ujjain Sports News: Keen competition held on day two of school gymnastics championship

Madhya Pradesh: Mines in Pithampur to be demarcated

Madhya Pradesh: Mines in Pithampur to be demarcated

Indore: WATT A JOLT! Govt nod ‘eclipses’ bond bounty by Rs 55 cr

Indore: WATT A JOLT! Govt nod ‘eclipses’ bond bounty by Rs 55 cr

Indore Sports Update: Bhavesh, Utkarsh, Amishi and Ganeshi in final

Indore Sports Update: Bhavesh, Utkarsh, Amishi and Ganeshi in final