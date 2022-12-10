Indore: City academician declared global champion

Dr Niranjan Shastri |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Niranjan Shastri, an associate professor at SVKM’s NMIMS Indore, has been declared the global champion under the Teaching Excellence: Influential Lecturer 2022 by AICPA & CIMA together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants formed by members of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) which is one of the largest accounting professional body of the world.

The results were declared in a virtual ceremony on December 9.

Competing with over 650 applications from across the world, Shastri won the global championship. He was one among the two candidates shortlisted from India for the award.

The award is given to recognise and appreciate the efforts of the world’s best management accounting professors.

Dr Shastri was shortlisted because of his innovative pedagogy, outstanding assessment techniques, peer appreciation, alumni applause, industry connections and management’s views, and his commitment towards lifelong learning.