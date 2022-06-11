Indore: Filing of nomination for IMC polls from today

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The IMC election process will get underway with the filing of nomination papers by mayoral aspirants and also by prospective councillors on Saturday, for which elaborate arrangements have been made at the collector's office.

The notification for election in eight municipal councils of the district including Indore Municipal Corporation will be issued on Saturday.

Nomination papers can be filed for the post of mayor in the Collector's court room-101. The aspirants coming from IMC ward nos. 1 to 17 can file the papers with SDO Rau at G-7 room.

The papers from ward nos. 18 to 36 can be filed in the courtroom located at G-10 of tehsildar Kanadiya. From ward nos. 37 to 54 the papers will be received in the courtroom located in G-3 of sub-divisional officer Bicholi Hapsi. The papers of candidates from ward number 55 to 64 will be filed in the courtroom of tehsildar of Bicholi Hapsi at G-9. From Ward nos. 65 to 73 and ward number 82 to 85 nomination papers will be received in the courtroom located at G-7 of sub-divisional officer Khudel and of ward nos. 74 to 81 the paper will be received in the courtroom located at G-11 of the additional collector.

Six assistant returning officers have been appointed to receive nomination papers. Additional collector and chief general manager, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Rinkesh Kumar Vyas for ward nos. 1 to 17, for ward nos. 18 to 36 sub-divisional officer Shashwat Sharma, for ward nos. 37 to 54 SDO Visakha Deshmukh, for ward nos. 55 to 64 sub-divisional officer Anshul Khare. Additional collector RS Mandloi is appointed assistant returning officer for ward nos. 65 to 73 and for ward nos. 82 to 85. Additional collector Ajaydev Sharma will be the assistant returning officer for ward nos. 74 to 81.

The election notification for the district will be issued on June 11. From this day, the work of taking nomination papers will start at 10:30 am. The last date for receipt of nomination papers is June 18 (up to 3 pm). Due to public holiday on Sunday, June 12, the work of submitting nomination papers will not be done. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 20. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22nd June (up to 3 pm). The

election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day. Voting will be conducted on 6th July from 7 am to 5 pm through an electronic voting machine.

Returning officers and assistant returning officers have also been appointed for the election to the post of councillors in all the eight municipal councils in the district.