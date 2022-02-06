Indore: Female leopard found dead, infighting suspected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A female leopard was found dead in a forest of Manpur range of Indore division, a forest official said on Sunday.

It was found by a forest team during a routine patrolling in Manpur East beat, the official added.

The official said that the leopard, 2-3 year old, could have been killed in a fight with another leopard.

“Canine marks have been found on the neck. There is also evidence of fighting. Prima facie it seems to be a case of infighting,” Chief Conservator of Forest HS Mohanta, said.

A team of experts including Dr RS Sisodiya, Dr CB Nagar and Dr CS Dabar visited the spot and carried out an investigation.

“A combing operation was carried out in the area to search for the other animal. The dead animal was disposed of with all body parts in my presence,” said a forest officer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 05:25 PM IST