Indore

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

Indore: ‘Akka Saab’ of Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, Lata Mangeshkar spends three days at his Indore Ashram on her last visit

Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lata Mangeshkar’s connection to Indore was deeper than any roots.

The legendary singer was not only fond of the city's culture and food, but deeply connected to every person including the late Bhaiyyu Maharaj of the city.

She along with her other family members had last visited him in August, 2005 and spent three days at his Ashram in Indore.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj had a lot of respect for her and treated her with utmost love and care. Lata often mentioned how her bond with Bhaiyyu was pure and stronger than the blood relation between brother and sister. She used to call Bhaiyyu Maharaj as Bhaiyyu Dada. She was Akka Saab of Bhaiyyu Maharaj.

When Bhaiyyu Maharaj committed suicide, Lata was very vocal about her shock. She was disheartened with the incident and questioned everyone, “Why... Why did he do this?”

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:57 PM IST
