Indore: Female Guard Thrashed For Denying Entry At MGM Hospital

Acting on her complaint, police quickly apprehended the three and took them into custody.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female guard, posted at the main gate of MGM Hospital, Indore was beaten up by three people after she denied them entry.

After the incident, the female guard filed a complaint at the police station. Led by the victim's complaint, an investigation was launched and all the three accused were taken into custody.

According to information, the incident was reported on Friday afternoon, when a female guard, stationed at the main gate of MGM Hospital in Indore was beaten up by three people. The victim claims that the three, identified as, Hena, Rakhi and Imrat were trying to enter the hospital and meet their family. Meeting are not allowed in the day due to hospital rules, told the victim to the accused.

Getting their request of entry denied, led to all three becoming furious. They started thrashing the female guard and the matter quickly escalated. Looking at this, other guards and several doctors who were nearby, quickly intervened and pacified the matter.

After the incident, the female guard went to the police station and filed a complaint against the three perpetrators. Acting on her complaint, police quickly apprehended the three and took them into custody.

