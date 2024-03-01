 Indore: Fed Up With Injury Man Consumes Acid 
It is believed that he committed suicide as he was suffering from a leg ailment that he sustained after a road accident last year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 07:48 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Fed Up With Injury Man Consumes Acid  | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old man committed suicide by consuming some acidic substances at his place in Rajendra Nagar police station area. It is believed that he committed suicide as he was suffering from a leg ailment that he sustained after a road accident last year. Even an operation to fix his leg was not very successful and he was not able to walk normally leading to frustration.  

He consumed the bathroom cleaner on Tuesday when he was alone at his place as his wife had gone to her mother’s place and died during treatment in hospital on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Yogesh Advani. He worked in a garment shop. He is survived by his wife and a son. The police began an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. 

article-image

Indore: Man Hangs Self 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man committed suicide by hanging at his place in the Palasia police station area late on Wednesday night. The reason behind the death is yet not known. The family members said that he attended his sister-in-law’s marriage on Wednesday and after having dinner, he told his family that he was going to take a tablet of hypertension on the upper floor.

When he did not come downstairs, his family members went upstairs and found him hanging. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Bablu Silawat, a resident of Badi Gwaltoli area. He was a labourer. The police began a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.  

