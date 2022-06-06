Indore: Fashion show organised on World Environment Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fashion show was organised by Neetu Khanna to celebrate the occasion of World Environment Day. More than 150 people participated in the show.

The event was attended by children who were enthusiastic to perform as models in the show. This show was one of the biggest in the city which provided an opportunity for them to enjoy after the Covid-19 pandemic. The contest was held under 4 major titles—Mrs, Mr, Senior Kids, Junior Kids and Unique Jodi.

The panel included Supriya Jain, Devendra Malviya, Ragini Makkar, Komal Joshi, Roopali Jalota and Chung Arjun.