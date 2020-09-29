Indore: Farzi Café sealed for Covid norms violation

Indore: A joint police and administration team raided a café in Vijay Nagar area following a complaint of violation of Covid-19 protocol on Tuesday. The team examined the CCTV and prima facie found that the café owner was guilty of violating the protocol. The café was sealed and the further investigation is on.

On the instruction of district collector Manish Singh, a joint team of ADM Pawan Jain and Rajesh Raghuwanshi raided Farzi Café in Apollo Premium Mall situated near Vijay Nagar Square. The team had received information that a party had been organised at the café violating Covid-19 protocol. The team first checked the CCTVs installed in the café and sealed the café after they found evidence that a party had been organised violating Covid norms.

Interestingly, café is situated a few steps away from the police station but the policemen were unaware about the party.