Indore Farmhouse Gambling Case: Police Clueless About Suspects, SP Forms Team To Trace Them | FP Photo

Indore/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Police are yet to trace the six suspects who fled during a gambling raid at a farmhouse belonging to IAS officer Vandana Vaidya in Awlipura village in Manpur.

During the raid conducted by a special team formed by the IG, 18 men gambling at the farmhouse were caught, while six others, including the prime suspect, managed to escape in the dark.

SP (Indore Rural) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia has formed a special team to arrest the remaining suspects. Police believe that the prime suspect, Jagdish Rathore alias Uncle alias Kubda, along with five others, fled the city after the raid. The police team is trying to track their location and conducting searches at possible hideouts including the hideouts of Kubda. However, none of the remaining suspects had been arrested till the filing of the report.

Bhutia told Free Press that no direct role of the farmhouse owner had been found in the gambling case so far. Ranjeet Jat, one of the suspects and a resident of Rampuria village, had been hired as a caretaker at the farmhouse. Police said Jat allegedly allowed people to gamble there. However, the investigation is examining all aspects of the case.

In connection with the incident, IAS officer Vandana Vaidya also submitted a written complaint to the police stating that unidentified men had trespassed on her farmhouse and were involved in gambling there without her knowledge. She demanded that a criminal case be registered against the suspects.

The officer told the media that she came to know about the incident through social media and news reports.