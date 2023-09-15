Indore: Farmers Told About Techniques And Benefits Of Dryland Farming | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer-scientist interaction meet and exhibition on ‘climate change and dryland agriculture’ was conducted in Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya (College of Agriculture) at the college auditorium.

The purpose of this meet was to provide information about the things to be kept in mind while growing crops, in order to get more benefit in different climatic conditions and to cultivate the crops in areas with rainfall less than 750 mm per year.

A total of 250 farmers participated in the programme from different regions - Nignoti, Bhisakhedi, Upadinatha, tehsil Indore, Damali tehsil Mhow, Bagla tehsil Mahidpur, Ratnakhdi tehsil Ujjain district and other nearby villages.

On-field demonstration was given to farmers about concerned topics in the dryland research farm.

Benefits of farming with dryland agriculture techniques:

Rainwater management: In dryland agriculture the water requirement is less in comparison to other techniques. The rainwater fulfils the requirements of the crops and results in maximum output with less water.

Crop and Cropping System: The crops are grown in intercropping system (the practice of growing two or more crops in proximity), so that if one crop gets destroyed, it does not adversley affect the survival of the farmers.

Nutrient Management:

The crops are grown with rich nutritional value. A project for nutrient management is being done in RVSKVV research farm for the last 33 years in which the crops are observed under four different parameters – only with farmyard manure (FYM), with fertilisers, with crop residue and one without anything.

Energy Management: The crops require less manpower, electricity and basic amenities, but with minimum input it provides maximum output.

Alternate Land Use: Maximum utilisation of the resources in hand. The plants should be grown in agri-horti and horti-pastoral systems for rainfed integrated farming systems.

At the end of the programme the farmers were provided with 650 chicks and 3 barbari goats. They were also gifted 250 guava and custard apple plants. The chief guest Vinod Kumar Singh, Director ICAR-CRIDA, Hyderabad and Kunwar Harendra Singh, Director ICAR-IISR, Indore graced the event. Dr Bharat Singh chief scientist dryland agriculture and dean Mridula Billore organised the event.

