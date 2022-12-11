Indore: ‘Farmers must take oath to participate in natural farming’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Ajay Singh Rajput, regional director, Regional Organic and Natural Farming Centre, Gaurkhede-Nagpur, has deliberated upon the usefulness of natural farming and the effective methods for complete nutritional management of crops with cow dung and cow urine. He said, “Every farmer participating in the workshop should take an oath that, “By adopting natural farming, I will provide quality, poison-free food grains and soil to my family, village, district, state and country and the world.”

Dr Rajput was addressing a two-day training programme conducted by the Regional Centre for Organic and Natural Farming, Gaurkhede-Nagpur. The programme was held at the campus of National Soybean Research Institute. Later, certificates were given to participants.

Dr Rajput said the central government’s welfare agriculture policies are meant to make the farmers prosperous and self-reliant in natural farming which is the mantra for the future of India.

The chief guest of this comprehensive farmer-friendly programme was Dr CK Timbadia, vice-chancellor of Gujarat Natural and Organic Agriculture University, Anand.

As a special guest, Dr Kunwar Harendra Singh, director of the Indian Soybean Research Institute, said, “Our soybean Institute will implement an action plan for higher production by creating a model of natural farming in Indore and this will be an inspiration for farmers