Indore: Family member alleges… Youth stabbed, cops refuse to file FIR for over 2 hours

Indore: A family member of a hotel employee, who got injured after he was allegedly attacked by a person with a knife in an area under Sanyogitaganj police station, alleged that the injured person was not heard by the police when he reached the police station to lodge a complaint on Friday. However, the police claimed that the youth had given in writing that he did not want to lodge any complaint as he got injured while arguing with his colleague.

According to the reports, a person named Vicky Silawa, a resident of Chitawad and an employee of a hotel, got injured after his colleague attacked him with a knife on Thursday night. He sustained injuries in one of his legs. On Friday, he and his relative reached the police station. One of his relatives alleged that the police did not file an FIR. While waiting on the police station premises, when Vicky fell unconscious, his relative took him to hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

Sanyogitaganj police station-in-charge Rajiv Tripathi said Vicky and his co-worker, Sonu, had had an argument in the hotel over some issue. Sonu attacked Vicky with a knife. Vicky was injured in the leg, but did not sustain any critical injury. Vicky got first-aid at a hospital in the Palda area and did not go to the police station on Thursday night. On Friday morning, he and his relative reached the police station for a compromise in the case. A policeman told him to give in writing that he did not want any action against the attacker. He fell unconscious on the premises and was taken to hospital with the help of the police.

After learning of the incident, senior police officers also reached the police station and spoke to the youth, but he refused to file an FIR.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:28 PM IST