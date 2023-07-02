Indore: Family Alleges Medical Negligence In Care CHL After Woman's Death

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a woman created a ruckus after her death in Care CHL Hospital alleging medical negligence on Saturday. They also lodged a complaint with the police against the hospital. They alleged being overcharged and said that the hospital didn't give them the body for three hours after the death of the woman.

The family members mentioned in their complaint that Mamta Joshi (30), resident of Jaora, was brought to the hospital for treatment for her renal disorder on Friday.

The hospital management told us that a day's charge was Rs 50,000. We had deposited the amount but on Saturday they declared her brain dead," the family members said, adding "We wanted to take her to another hospital, but it took three hours for the discharge. They asked for Rs 57,000 even when we had already submitted the said amount."

They alleged that their patient died due to medical negligence of the doctors. The deceased Mamta Joshi is the sister of RSS pracharak Mukesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, assistant superintendent of the hospital Dr Surendra Parihar told media persons that the patient was admitted in critical condition for treatment for kidney disease and was kept on ventilator.

"The patient was brain dead and based on our protocol, we have to give this information to the administration. We asked the family for an apnea test but they refused and took the patient to another hospital," Dr Parihar said adding "The woman didn't die in the hospital and the bill was also prepared according to the guidelines."