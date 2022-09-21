Indore: Fake police officer arrested, police cap, pistol cover seized

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fake police officer was arrested by the police for duping a person of Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of getting him a loan from a bank. The accused used to introduce himself as a member of an organisation called ‘National Anticorruption Operation Committee of India’. The police have seized a police cap, a pistol cover etc from the accused.

The Crime Branch received information that a person posing as a police officer was roaming in the city and he had duped a person. The Crime Branch accompanied by the Raoji Bazar police station staff arrested the accused named Pawan alias Prithviraj, a resident of Durga Nagar area of the city. The accused allegedly informed the police that he used to keep a stick in his bike, a police cap and a pistol cover to show his influence among the people. He used to keep the photos of senior police officers in his mobile phone. He used to show his importance to the people by claiming that his work was related to the police department.

A card with the above mentioned organisation’s name was also recovered from him. He had duped the complainant of Rs 1 lakh by showing the card and promising to provide him with a loan of Rs 5 lakh. He had also taken the documents of the complainant.

Some fake seals, stamps, a cheque book, ATM card, a two-wheeler were also recovered from the accused. He was handed over to the Raoji Bazar police station staff for further investigation in the case. Police said that the accused is being questioned and he may reveal other such crimes.