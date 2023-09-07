Indore: Fake IAS Held For Harassing Patwari, Calling Police Control Room

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Morena, who posed himself as an IAS officer, was arrested by the Crime Branch for harassing a patwari in Lasudia area on Wednesday. The accused also made a phone call to the Indore Police Control Room to book a hotel room. The accused was handed over to Lasudia police station staff and he is being questioned further.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that a case was registered by the Lasudia police against a person on the complaint of patwari Santosh Chowdhary. The complainant informed the police that the accused had made a phone call with the name Amit Singh and presented himself as an IAS officer from Delhi Cadre and asked to provide two mobile SIMs. He also told Chowdhary to arrange bio-data of girls for his marriage.

When Chowdhary came to know that the caller was not an IAS, he lodged a complaint with the police. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch arrested the accused named Ramdas Gurjar, a resident of Morena. He allegedly confessed his crime and informed the police that he is a retired army man. However, the police said that the verification is under process.

Dandotia further said that the accused had also made a phone call to the Police Control Room and he informed an official to talk to Gwaltoli TI for booking a room for him. Two SIMs were recovered from him and further investigation is underway into the case.