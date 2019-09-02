Indore: Fake doctor running clinic in Gautampura arrested

Indore: Police arrested a fake MBBS doctor on Friday evening for running clinic illegally in Gautampura area. He was treating villagers for long time but couldn’t tell the full form of MBBS to the team of police and medical officers.

Gautampura police station incharge Manish Dawar accompanied by block medical officer (BMO) Dr Chandrakala Pancholi, medical officer Dr Sunil Asathi raided the clinic of Dr Khalil Ahmad.

During the investigation, it was found that Ahmed mentioned his degree as MBBS, D. Ortho (Patna), MS (Patna) on his board and prescription letter.

Ahmad could not show his degree and registration certificate. BMO Pancholi asked him about the medicines stored in the clinic but he could not give proper answer. He was then arrested

by police. The officials prepared panchanama on the spot. The police have registered a case under Section 420 of IPC and MP Ayurvigyan Parishad Adhiniyam. The case is being investigated further.